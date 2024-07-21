MoM hands over new home to elderly woman

Seventy-year-old Sandra Hendricks received a brand-new house on Sunday through the government’s Men on a Mission (MoM) initiative.

The elderly woman acquired a land at Farm, East Bank Demerara, some seven years ago, but had doubts that a building would ever be erected there, especially since she has gotten older.

“I called the Office of the President and as soon as I called a young woman answered. Then I was at home one day and these men came and said that they were from MoM. From that process, they came back again, and we are here at this house today,” an elated Hendricks told the media.

Sandra Hendricks, proud owner of a new house

She lives with her family members in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. And, according to her, the living condition there is not good for her age.

The woman said she already started packing her belongings, as she is excited to move into the new house.

“I feel wonderful, I am blessed. And I thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for the MoM initiative because I could never see this happening on my own. This is a wonderful initiative that the president is doing,” the elderly woman expressed.

The newly constructed house that Hendricks will be moving into

Meanwhile, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, spearhead the handing over exercise.

He emphasised the government’s responsibility to better the livelihoods of all citizens, especially those that are vulnerable.

“We have been delivering and we have been meeting the needs of people, fulfilling aspirations, and bringing joy to faces, and families and that is how it ought to be,” the minister stressed.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy hands over the key to Sandra Hendricks

The MoM initiative is a brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Since its launched, it has brought tremendous benefits to scores of residents.

The undertaking also serves as a mentorship programme for youths across the country.

Fire Chief (ag), Gregory Wickham, and MoM’s Executive Committee members were also present during the handing over ceremony.

Minister McCoy, Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham, and members of the Executive Committee for Men on a Mission (MoM)

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

