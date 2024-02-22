MOPW signs contract to upgrade major East Bank thoroughfare

The Ministry of Public Works has signed a design and build works contract with China Road and Bridge Corporation for the East Bank Road Improvement Works from Good Success to Timehri. The signing took place in the ministry’s boardroom this morning in the presence of the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works.

The project is funded through the IDB Loan Programme – Programme to Support Climate Resilient Road Infrastructure Development (US$117 million).

The overall cost of the project is US$75,887,907.67.

Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud signed on behalf of the government, while China Road and Bridge Corporation’s Senior Engineer, Bo Zhang signed on behalf of the company.

Through this contract, approximately 23.7 km of roadway will be constructed. This upgraded two-lane roadway will now feature additional sidewalks, cycle lanes, and the construction of concrete drains, for the safety of vulnerable road users: pedestrians and cyclists.

The design will also include thermoplastic road markings, LED street lighting, and traffic signs.

China Road and Bridge Corporation will also reconstruct the bridges and culverts, as well as widen the culverts along the road from Good Success to Timehri.

Meanwhile, the government of Guyana has signed a contract with US Company Sheladia Associates Inc. for design review and supervision services for this project.

Minister Edghill while delivering remarks noted the importance of this project concerning safety on the roadway.

“You know that East Bank Corridor while it has provided access to commute to hundreds of thousands of Guyanese daily, including the link to our international airport, we have also had some concerns there for road and traffic safety, this project will address that, especially for pedestrians.”

Minster Edghill also noted the importance of getting the work done in the specified contract period of 36 months.

“I would say to the contractor that we want to get out of this corridor as fast as possible, this road that is being developed here is a major link to the Linden Soesdyke Highway and our hinterland regions, it is a major part of your development plan.” … “I would expect that the contractor from day one engages the possibility of working at night, and in the early hours of the morning when there is less traffic. I’m saying what can be done at night, let’s do that. I would also want us to manage this project very efficiently, and should there be cause for conflict or disagreement or we don’t see eye to eye on a particular item or approach, I am asking that we don’t allow these things to hinder our work. In keeping with the terms and conditions of this contract, let’s find mechanisms to resolve issues that may arise.”

The Minister also promised continued community engagement during the execution of government projects to ensure as little inconvenience to the public as possible. He said construction, even though an inconvenience, should not be an annoyance.

Also present at the signing were Mr. Ivan Gaviria, Chief of Operations, IDB Country Office (Guyana), Dr. Francisco Perez of supervisory firm Sheladia Associates Inc., and Mr. Ron Rahaman, head of the ministry’s Work Services Group (WSG).

