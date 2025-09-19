More business support for indigenous communities – Min Browne

In a continued national effort to promote and preserve Guyanese indigenous culture, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne announced the creation of a special business fund that will ensure indigenous communities have easier access to loans.

Minister Browne made the disclosure during an engagement with several Amerindian cultural groups at the Sophia Exhibition Centre on Friday.

The talks, among other things, focused on youth development and cultural preservation, highlighting the difficulties and limitations of funding for persons living in Amerindian communities.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne engages members of the Amerindian cultural groups

“We’ll be creating a business fund where you can be able to access loans at 0 per cent interest to start a business,” the minister stated.

She explained that the business fund will be designed to provide a vital platform for community members to advance projects that strengthen traditional practices through economic initiatives.

“If there’s special funding that young people want, whether it’s for tourism or culture, we help outside of that. But you have to organise yourselves to be able to access this funding,” she stated.

Members of the AYONG Amerindian culture group in attendance at the meeting

Meanwhile, the cultural groups’ representatives had the opportunity to share their experiences and express their visions to help chart a pathway for strengthening cultural preservation.

Minister Browne said work will continue with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to ensure indigenous creativity, traditions, and entrepreneurship are supported on the national stage.

She took the opportunity to congratulate the young performers for their dedication and talent shown in the Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations, while encouraging them to continue attending their Village Council meetings collectively to ensure that their concerns are heard.

A member of the Amerindian cultural group, Jerome Taylor, shares his ideas for cultural preservation