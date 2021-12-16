More Guyana in Europe, More Europe in Guyana

The Guyana-European Union Political Dialogue in the framework of Article 8 of the ACP-EU Cotonou Partnership Agreement took place on 15 December 2021, at Ramphal House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. This is the seventh occasion of the convening of the mechanism.

The Guyanese delegation was headed by the Hon. Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and included the Hon. Gail Teixeira, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance; the Hon. Robeson Benn, Minister of Home Affairs; the Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health; and the Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture. The delegation also included Permanent Secretary Amb. Elisabeth Harper, and senior officials of the Ministries of Finance, Home Affairs, and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The EU side was headed by Deputy Managing Director for Americas, European External Action Service, Javier Nino Perez, and the Ambassador of the European Union to Guyana, His Excellency Mr. Fernando Ponz Cantó, and included Head of Political, Press and Information Section/Deputy Head of Delegation, Ms. Evelina Melbarzde; Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ireland to Brazil responsible for Guyana, Ms. Maeve McKiernan; Head of Cooperation and Development Section, EU Delegation, Mr. Karel Lizerot; the EEAS desk officer for Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States, and Caribbean regional matters, Mr. Tim Sauler.

The objective of the Political Dialogue is to exchange information, foster mutual understanding, and facilitate the establishment of agreed priorities and shared agendas in particular by recognizing the existing links between the different aspects of the relations between the parties, including political, economic, trade, and development issues among others.

The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere and the engagement was constructive, wide-ranging, and candid, and covered bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual concern. Discussions included, inter alia, political developments and economic affairs in Guyana and the EU; the human rights situation on both sides; global and regional priority issues such as the fight against COVID-19, climate change, food security, citizen security and cooperation in multilateral fora; EU-LAC relation; EU and Member States’ cooperation; and Guyana’s interest in the visa waiver scheme for the Schengen area. Both sides also stressed the importance of reinforcing regional cooperation and integration processes.

The European Union acknowledged the initiation of the electoral and judicial reform processes in Guyana and reiterated its commitment to support the electoral reform process as a follow-up to the Election Observation Mission in 2020 and its recommendations. The Guyana side expressed the government’s firm commitment to nurturing democratic principles and values and noted that this approach to governance is critical for stability and progress.

The EU commended Guyana on its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Guyanese side expressed its appreciation for the EU’s support in this respect and underscored the need for strong global solidarity and cooperation to respond adequately to the impacts of the pandemic.

Both sides stressed their full commitment to engage in a political partnership on a broad range of topics of mutual interest including sustainable economic recovery and the deepening of trade relations under the EU-CARIFORUM Economic Partnership Agreement; the fight against climate change; environmental conservation and protection; and the importance of multilateralism and cooperation in international fora.

While the European Union announced the release of a 7.5 million Euros grant as the last tranche of the Integrated Coastal management budget support programme, it was also confirmed that the EU would continue its development cooperation activities with Guyana in the framework of a new Multiannual Indicative Programme for the period 2021-2027. The Programme defines Forest Partnerships as a priority area and will support Guyana’s long-term vision for a green transition. In addition, the Programme will also allocate funds for a Cooperation Facility that can be utilized to address the needs of the Government of Guyana for Technical Assistance in areas of mutual concern, such as good governance. Funds will also be set aside to mobilize investment both in Guyana and in the broader Amazon Basin. Other areas will also be considered under different instruments. Guyana welcomed this announcement and noted that the areas identified for attention are among the priorities established by the Government in keeping with its Low Carbon Development Strategy.

The two sides concluded by expressing their satisfaction with the usefulness of the Dialogue in the context of EU-Guyana relations and agreed to continue the constructive Dialogue among the partners, including under the new EU-OACPS Agreement. The next round of the Dialogue will be scheduled in 2022 on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the EU’s presence in Guyana.