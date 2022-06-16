More Guyanese are encouraged to get onboard GTA ‘B&B’ Initiative

– Accommodation demand increases ahead of Hero CPL games

More Guyanese are encouraged to get onboard the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) ‘Bed and Breakfast’ programme as the country begins the countdown to host the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and finals for the next three years.

Already, hotels across Georgetown and beyond are booked to full capacity for those periods of the games. In response to anticipated huge in flock of tourists, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has implemented a ‘Bread and Breakfast’ (B&B) programme to absorb the surplus demand for accommodations during the CPL period in September.

Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Deputy Director, Kamrul Baksh

GTA Deputy Director, Kamrul Baksh recently told DPI that the programme is making headway with over 100 properties already registered. The registered properties are primarily located in Regions Three, Four, Five and Ten.

Thus far, the current capacity of rooms recorded are just over 3,000. Inquiries from perspective tourists have since surpassed that figure, hence the implementation of the B&B initiative.

On behalf of GTA, Baksh encouraged Guyanese to come on board to add at least 300 more rooms.

“I want to appeal to persons who have extra rooms or an apartment you would’ve set aside and you perhaps were thinking over it because of COVID-19. Now is the time to get back in the game, I want to encourage you to come on board. Contact us at the GTA, we are going to facilitate this process it is not a very difficult process.”

According to Baksh, the process is a very simple one “Once registered, GTA will schedule an inspection and the process will be carried out, persons will then be listed on Airbnb. This is being done to ensure that there is a continued drive in the business post cricket carnival. Baksh noted that, “This is not a one-off thing, the arrivals for this destination will only continue to grow.”

GTA, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce have already conducted bnb awareness sessions with stakeholders to ensure quality service is delivered in accordance with the National Bed and Breakfast Standards (GYS 514:2016).

Meanwhile, the GTA is working on developing new and existing tour packages to cater for one-day, weekend, or even one-week tour for tourists, which will also be available to locals.

The packages are being promoted on the ministry’s websites, social media handles and cricket carnival 592 pages, so that persons are kept abreast with many activities.

GTA will also provide the necessary support to B&B stakeholders during the cricket carnival season. Interested persons can contact GTA on telephone numbers 219-0055 or 219-0014-96.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

