More international exhibitors for GuyExpo 2024

Extensive preparations are underway at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, Greater Georgetown for the grand opening of GuyExpo 2024.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place from November 15 to 17.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond visited the site on Wednesday to assess the final work on the exhibition booths.

Minister Oneidge Walrond and team doing a walkabout at the expo’s venue on Wednesday

She explained that GuyExpo has been particularly effective in identifying small and micro businesses that are looking to enter the market.

“Its an excellent launching pad, so what you’ll find is people across the region and even internationally are coming here. These are importers, to find new products that are in the market,” Minister Walrond said.

A number of first-time international businesses are participating in this year’s exposition, bringing the total number of exhibitors to 283.

Minister Walrond stated that exhibitors at GuyExpo have shared stories of growth and expanded market access.

She encouraged small and micro businesses, particularly agro-processors, to take advantage of the event by showcasing their products.

“…International importers and exporters are looking and this is an opportunity for them to create markets not only in Guyana but in the Caribbean region as well”, the minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister Walrond was impressed with the signage and branding of the booths, highlighting that they are of high quality and international standards.

Attendees can look forward to promotions and other exciting giveaways from sponsors and exhibitors nightly.

GuyExpo is the largest trade and investment exposition in Guyana that began in 1995.

Minister Oneidge Walrond meets and interacts with exhibitors

It is also the longest sustained exhibition in the Caribbean that showcases locally produced goods and services.

The theme for this year’s exposition is “Guyana on Show: The Fastest Growing Economy.”

The event will feature diverse range of local and regional businesses.

It offers a platform for business associates to meet, network, and negotiate with international companies, while showcasing their skills, talents, and creative works.

The exposition brings together producers from various sectors, including handicrafts, furniture, garments, jewellery, horticulture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, information technology, and culture.

The expo is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, GO-INVEST, and the private sector.

