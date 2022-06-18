More part-time jobs for Region Five

1,000 additional Paradise, Fort Wellington residents benefitting

Hundreds of residents turned out at the Paradise Community Centre Ground and Fort Wellington Drying Floor on Saturday to capitalise on the government’s part-time jobs initiative which was extended to cater for an additional 1,000 persons in the region.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo spearheaded another outreach to the region to meet with the latest beneficiaries.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing residents at the Paradise Community Centre, Region Five

He had initially announced that 1,000 jobs would be made available in the region, however due to an overwhelming number of applications, the decision was taken to provide more jobs.

Dr. Jagdeo said this is another demonstration of the PPP/C Government’s commitment to creating employment and supplementing household income, in light of the rising cost of living.

Through this programme, which was also launched in Regions Two,Six and Ten, some 11,000 citizens are benefitting thus far.

Beneficiaries can work for 10 days per month in the respective government agencies and ministries and earn up to $40,000. However, to ensure a wide cross section benefits, only one person per household is allowed to register for the programme.

The VP also called on the gathering to reject naysayers, clarifying that the only qualification for the job is to be Guyanese.

The Vice President explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have led to a major disruption in the supply chain, hence the rising commodity prices.

He pointed out that this is a global issue, which the government has, over the past 18 months, been working strategically to address.

The Vice President said the long- term plan is to create more permanent jobs for Guyanese which would require structural changes, pointing to the government’s co-investment programme.

Through this programme the government will collaborate with private businesses to build call centres, factories and other facilities that can provide employment for thousands of Guyanese.

In addition, he called on young people to take advantage of training opportunities for skilled labour in the oil and gas and other sectors.

Dr. Jagdeo also reiterated the call for persons to take advantage of the government scholarships being offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The provision of 20,000 online scholarships is a manifesto promise, however, the Vice President recently expressed the administration’s decision to increase this number.

