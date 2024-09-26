More Region Nine residents certified in welding, fabrication

Twenty residents from Massara and Toka Villages in Region Nine are now trained in general building construction, and welding and fabrication, through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The initiative aligns with the government’s goal to provide training opportunities to Guyanese, enabling them to enter the workforce or establish businesses after completing the programmes.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday, graduate, Janescia Bartholomew said she enjoyed the experience of participating in the building construction course.

“I wanted to learn more about building houses and that experience was great. I enjoyed laying bricks, nails, and everything else,” she said.

Another graduate, Revlon Bartholomew, is grateful that he now has the skillset to manage a construction company or a project.

“This training was interesting to me. I learnt many things, especially the measurements. From the time I started the training, I was an A-class labourer and now I would like to promote myself to a higher level,” Bartholomew said.

DPI also spoke with Merlyn Bartholomew, one of the graduates who assisted in the construction of the security hut.

“That was the first time I did something like that. I learnt how to use the measuring tape and other important things,” an elated Bartholomew stated.

Meanwhile, during the graduation ceremony on Tuesday in Massara, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, said that since 2020, the government has trained 716 residents from Region Nine – 236 males and 480 females.

This particular initiative continues to bridge the gap between the coastland and the hinterland regions.

“Every place where people live and they request programmes to be done, we ensure that we execute the programmes,” he highlighted.

The labour minister further unveiled plans to commence a catering programme early next year in Massara for anyone interested in culinary art.

