More than 2,000 Region Five pensioners benefit from Govt’s one-off cash grant

Some 2,018 pensioners in Region Five have benefitted from the government’s $25,000 one-off cash grant, which is geared at cushioning the financial burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP visited several of the distribution centres where she encouraged pensioners to encash their vouchers before November 30.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud interacting with distribution staff and pensioners at the Mahaicony Post Office, Region Five.

“We have been going across Region Five and checking all the sites to make sure that things are running smoothly. The actual process only takes about two minutes, what you have to do is, they find your name on the list, they put the stickers on the book, collect the voucher, you sign and that’s the end of it. It is a simple process. The vouchers are valid until the 30th of November and that is why we put the sites close to the payment venues, so that you could’ve done it easily.”

Along with the cash grants, the Human Services Ministry also issued 2022 old age pension booklets.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud interacting with pensioners at the Dundee distribution site, Region Five.

“I really worked hard this year with the team at the ministry and to ensure that you get your 2022 booklets this year. This is our way of trying to improve systems, trying to make systems more efficient and trying to ensure that wherever there are issues specific to this ministry you can tell us, you can let us know how we can continue to get better and better in terms of making the systems easier for you,” Minister Persaud noted while addressing residents of Bath.

At the sites, hundreds of senior citizens awaited their grants and booklets while following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Many pensioners applauded the initiative.

“Well, I must thank the government and praise him [President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali] because it never happened before, and we are so grateful and thankful that we are receiving this book so early and we are getting a $25,000, which is very helpful… For this money I will buy something as a present for myself to remember the government, what he has done for us and the whole of Guyana,” Rashed Rahman related to DPI.

Distribution staff handing over the 2022 pension books and vouchers to pensioners at the Mahaicony Post Office, Region Five.

Patricia Colisar, and 86-year-old said she prays the government continues to have the best interest of its people at heart.

“There is no hassle, there is nothing, everything is in place and going good. More than anything else, I thank this particular government, if I could meet the president this moment I would say As-salamu alaykum because he is Muslim. And what he is doing I would bless him and ask God to open a wide path for him that he would continue to do the best for the people in the country.”

Sylvia Larin shared similar sentiments. “I feel proud because nobody never do it and I feel very proud of the government right now. I will buy medicine for myself and buy things that I need because sometimes you does need money and sometimes you don’t get and I thank him very much for his good works.”

The one-off cash grant is the brainchild of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and is extended to vulnerable citizens countrywide.

On October 18, vouchers and 2022 booklets will be distributed to pensioners in Regions Two and Ten.