More than 30 benefit from BIT’s ‘train the trainer’ workshop in Region Six

Over 30 persons in the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) completed a two-day ‘train the trainer’ workshop hosted by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Wednesday.

The Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), which was held at the GuySuCo Training Centre, will allow participants to deliver effectively in the classroom.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton

Participant, Ms. Cynthia Bender said she had applied for BIT’s support some two years ago, without success. She is now thankful that persons in her community will benefit from the government training.

“It was like pulling teeth. Nothing was happening. We were having the royal run around, so I am so grateful that persons in the Alness, Liverpool, Lancaster area, can be part of this.”

Another participant, Ms. Denese Garraway said she has no regrets being involved in the sessions, as she was impressed by the lessons.

BIT’s CEO, Mr. Richard Maughn during his presentation at the workshop in Region Six.

“I find it very interesting and it is a guideline for me and my students, because I have a guide here in which I can work with. From the time I left here and even to the time I was eating yesterday afternoon, and in my bed last night, it was like I was in the workshop all over again,” Ms. Garraway noted.

Retired Nurse, Mrs. Denise Daniels explained that the lessons allowed her to identify her shortcomings. “I was able to put my finger on those areas where I need to improve. I want to say thanks very much to BIT for affording me this very expensive training that cost me nothing.”

Further, Ms. Shaminee Rohit said “whatever that was explained to us was very good and clear. I thought that the lesson planning was a bit painful but then I saw the benefit of it and how it can be helpful for me as a trainer.”

Participant, Ms. Cynthia Bender

Minister, Hon. Joseph Hamilton said the forum was thoughtfully organised after several assessments were conducted during previous outreaches to the district. He said the previous Government had no intention to expand BIT.

“Before last August you would know that there was no Ministry of Labour and so what we are doing is re-establishing a Ministry of Labour. You have just heard testimony from one of the trainers that they were trying for two years to get a programme and they did not get it and as I travelled that happened around the country.”

Minister Hamilton said there was only one BIT Officer in the region who was given an uphill task to manage the entire county.

“The first thing we did was appoint an Officer even without having an office, now we have a building to set up a labour office, so any village that may want to do a programme, they don’t have to go to Georgetown. All Regions except for Region Eight have two BIT Officers.

Participants at the training

While we are doing that, we can’t wait, we have to give service and that is what we are attempting to do. We have committed $365 million for training programmes in all the Regions,” Minister Hamilton added.

The agency plans to train some 3,000 persons countrywide this year, with almost $40 million earmarked to facilitate about 30 programmes in Region Six.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Maughn, Senior Technical Officer, Mr. Rondell Jordan, and Senior Finance Officer, Mr. Darren Torrington delivered presentations at the workshop. Regional Technical Officers, Mr. Clarence Shako and Mrs. Tina Ghansham were also present.