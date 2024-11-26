More than $52B invested in Region One over the last four years – President Ali

Since the return of the PPP/C government in 2020, Region One has seen significant growth in various sectors with over $52 billion invested in the region over the last four years.

This is according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday at the sod turning ceremony for a new hospital in the Moruca Subdistrict.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the crowd at Moruca, Region One on Tuesday

President Ali said that it is important for the government to invest in its people so that their livelihoods can be improved as often as possible.

“We have invested $7 billion in education and almost $800 million in natural resources. The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) invested more than $1.7 billion in the region. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security invested more than $2 billion,” the president disclosed.

The Because We Care cash grant alone saw $1.8 billion being disbursed back into the pockets of the school children in Region One after the grant was taken away from the previous government.

Schools in the region have since received more than $230 million to buy supplies.

In terms of maintenance, more than $4 billion was spent to upkeep the schools.

Additionally, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development invested over $25 billion in the region to fix roads and rehabilitate governmental organisations.

The Ministry of Health on the other hand exhausted over $500 million to rehabilitate health centres and hospitals and provide other services like eye testing and the provision of spectacles among other initiatives.

Some $38 million was also expended by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce while agriculture spent almost $1 billion in the region.

President Ali further noted that the Ministry of Housing and Water spent almost $2 billion to improve the housing situation in Region One.

Moreover, to increase water accessibility to the residents, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) spent more than $1.6 billion on the development of potable water.

A section of the crowd gathered on Monday at Moruca, Region One

President Ali said that these investments are aimed at ensuring unprecedented growth are experienced within the region.

“When you compare the region and its population, nowhere else in the world will you see a government investing this sum of resources that we are investing per capita in this region,” the head of state pointed out.

The mammoth of investments were allocated based on keen consultations with the region’s leaders, taking into consideration the needs of the residents. They were then spent prudently to cater to those needs.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

