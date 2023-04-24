More time, more exam centres for NGSA pupils

As part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to support pupils writing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) on May 3 and 4, 2023, several measures have been taken.

In a social media announcement, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that pupils writing NGSA will now have more time to complete their exams. This year, some 15,268 learners are expected to sit the examinations.

She also noted that for the first time, the examination papers will be translated for Spanish-speaking learners.

In addition to this, the number of examination centres has increased to 517. This means pupils will no longer have to travel far distances to complete their examinations.

Minister Manickchand noted that the Ministry is aware of the challenges faced by pupils as they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, she highlighted that the Ministry of Education has made significant investments in support of learners to prepare them for the upcoming examinations.

Some of these were the distribution of textbooks to all primary school pupils, broadcasting curriculum-centred programmes on the Guyana Learning Channel and YouTube platforms, the development of the Quiz Me platform, and making NGSA past papers available on the Ministry’s website.

The Honourable Minister of Education expressed confidence in the pupils’ abilities to excel at this year’s examinations and wished them good luck.

The results from the 2023 sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment on due by July 11, 2023.

