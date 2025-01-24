MP Fernandes’ remarks reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the Tourism Sector and disregard for the average Guyanese

I wish to address the extremely insensitive, shallow, and distasteful remarks made by the Shadow Minister of Finance, Hon. Juretha Fernandes, during the budget debates, which have since been widely circulated on social media.

The MP’s narrow and myopic perspective reflects a glaring lack of understanding of the immense value and multifaceted benefits of the hospitality sector. Even more troubling, she either remains oblivious or intentionally disingenuous in suggesting that Guyanese cannot afford to stay in local hotels. To compound matters, her remarks belittled the hardworking, ordinary Guyanese citizens her party often claims to champion.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

A simple effort at research would have revealed to the MP that the hospitality sector is incredibly diverse, encompassing a range of careers from housekeeping to accounting, marketing, and management. Guyana’s hospitality industry is no exception. Every hotel built locally creates employment opportunities for Guyanese across these varied fields. The evidence is undeniable:

At the Pegasus Hotel, all 19 department heads are Guyanese, with the sole exception of the General Manager. This hotel employs 215 individuals, all of whom are Guyanese.

MP Fernandes not only dismisses these contributions but also blatantly devalues the honest labour of housekeeping staff—dedicated Guyanese who work hard, support their families, and uplift their lives through dignified employment. These are the individuals who uphold the quality and reputation of our tourism sector, ensuring visitors enjoy their experience and contribute to our economy. If not Guyanese, whom does she propose should fill these roles? Is housekeeping, not honourable work?

Her comments reek of elitism and echo the outdated, visionless policies of the PNC under its founder, Forbes Burnham, who infamously dismissed tourism as a viable sector, claiming it would “create a nation of waiters.”

Additionally, the MP seems unwilling or unable to grasp the reality of the new and transformative Guyana, where citizens are enjoying a significantly improved quality of life. Occupancy records from local hotels tell the real story: many guests are, in fact, Guyanese, travelling from various regions or celebrating special occasions. Perhaps her reasoning remains stuck in the past, in an era when Guyanese could not afford basic luxuries—a result of the failed socialist policies of her predecessors.

Today, however, salaries are improving, cost-of-living measures are being implemented, and Guyanese are in a stronger financial position. We are travelling more, exploring premium dining options, and embracing the best of our local tourism offerings.

Her statement was not only unfortunate but emblematic of the lack of understanding, empathy, and vision exhibited by those in her party who claim to aspire to leadership. Such comments reflect a troubling disconnect from the progress and aspirations of the very people they hope to represent.

Hon. Oneidge Walrond, MP

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

