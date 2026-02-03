MP White‑Griffith champions $183B education budget as investment in Guyana’s future

Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament, Mischka White-Griffith, highlighted the significant investments the government has made in the education sector, which is aimed at strengthening Guyana’s future.

On Monday, during the opening day of the budget 2026 debates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), she noted that the $183.6 billion allocation to the education sector will support infrastructure, train teachers, enhance digital learning, and improve access to education for students across Guyana.

“A school is not just a building, it’s a beacon, declaring to every village, every community, every area, that their children matter, that we see them, and we will give their children a space to learn”, White-Griffith stated.

To further illustrate her point, she highlighted programmes such as the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, the school feeding initiative, and investments in technology, including the Guyana Digital School, EDYou FM, and the Guyana Learning Channel, as initiatives aimed at increasing attendance and improving learning goals.

White-Griffith emphasised that Budget 2026 demonstrates the government’s broader strategy to prioritise long-term progress over short-term gains.

“We are investing in sustainable development. We’re not investing in glossy promises, nor short-term fancy glare,” she said.

“So every time we build a school, we train teachers, we give scholarships, we strengthen hospitals, we pave roads, we expand digital networks, we ensure the sustainability of our currency,” she explained.

The newly commissioned Chesney Nursery School

Further emphasis was placed on education investments that support children’s development, including anti-bullying programs, counselling services, vocational training, and improved screening for students with special needs.

“The Ministry of Health has started an unprecedented new system. At the nursery level, to date, 18,356 children were screened”, White-Griffith stated.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises, MP White-Griffith said the government remains focused on unlocking the potential of every child.

“We believe…that every child in this country has potential. We will find their potential, we will nurture their potential, and we will create a Guyana that you can’t even dream of, she stated.