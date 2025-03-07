MV Kimbia returns to service after $75M overhaul

The MV Kimbia will resume operations on the Georgetown to Region One route today following the installation of two new engines and gearboxes valued at $75 million.

The 44-year-old ferry has been a longstanding transport link for Region One communities supporting trade and travel.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and a team from the ministry’s Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) inspect the new engines

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill provided an update on the vessel’s return during an inspection at the dockyard Friday morning.

He noted that its resumption is expected to ease transportation challenges, particularly for businesses and residents reliant on the ferry for the delivery of goods and supplies.

“I would have announced before that the MV Kimbia is being prepared to expedite the movement of cargo in and out of Region One. We have the MV Barima and the MV Malisha handling passengers and some cargo. Due to the accelerated pace of development and the boost in agriculture in the region, there is a greater need for cargo movement,” Minister Edghill stated.

The MV Kimbia was docked in December last year for extensive repairs, including the removal and replacement of its old engines and gearboxes along with crucial underwater works.

The new engine

Additional maintenance, such as hull scraping and the installation of anodes, was also carried out.

Hull scraping is the process of removing marine growth from a vessel’s hull while anodes are metallic components attached to boats to prevent corrosion of essential underwater metal parts by corroding in their place.

Ahead of its return to service, the vessel will undergo test runs to ensure it is fully operational and meets safety standards.

The MV Kanawan is undergoing similar repairs and is expected to return to service within 10 days. The ferry, docked on February 20, is receiving general dry-docking, superstructure maintenance, and underwater repairs.

MV Kimbia in dry dock

In addition to ongoing repairs, the government is moving to strengthen transportation services to Region One by procuring new ferry vessels through the 2025 budget.

With new vessels in operation, ferry services on the Region One route will increase in frequency and capacity.

The service has expanded from operating twice a month to several trips per month with further improvements expected once additional vessels are acquired.

