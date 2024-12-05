National database being set up to facilitate future cash grant distribution seamlessly – GS Jagdeo

The government is generating a national database to facilitate smoother distribution of future cash grants, coming out of the ongoing registration process for the $100,000 initiative.

This was underscored by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during an engagement with members of the media at Freedom House in Georgetown on Thursday.

General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

According to him, by undertaking this massive process, the need for registration to benefit from future grants – will be eliminated entirely.

“We would not have to do this again in the future; I am sure there will be additional cash grants… This…would allow us to have a proper database, so the next round, it will be easier for that to happen in future years, he emphasised, noting there are hundreds of thousands to be registered.

Meanwhile, the government has substantially completed registration of residents in Regions One, Eight and Nine, and will soon commence the process in Region Seven. In addition, the process has begun in Region Four, Guyana’s largest and most populated administrative region.

The registration exercises, he pointed out, will continue in these regions for the next month, before expanding to other regions.

While the process is progressing, challenges such as delayed registration and long lines have arisen, prompting the Ministry of Finance to set up a feedback system for improvements and, “hopefully they can improve the process of registration,” Jagdeo noted.

On the issue of missed registration, Dr Jagdeo assured that there will be a mechanism put in place for those who were unable to register.

“If you’re in Region One and Region Nine and was not able to register when the people were there, you will still be able to get your money…The remaining five percent (who were missed), we can at a later point in time, set up a mechanism for people to be registered and they too can get their cheques,” he elaborated.

Additionally, the ministry will examine a mechanism to cater to vulnerable or ill persons, who are unable to visit registration centres.

He stressed, “… You are not going to miss out on the resources.”

GS Jagdeo reemphasised that while overseas citizens are eligible for the grant, they must register in Guyana to collect their funds.

Already, residents of Region Nine have begun receiving their grants during the distribution on Monday, spearheaded by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

The government’s $100,000 Cash Grant Initiative was announced by President Irfaan Ali in October last for every Guyanese citizen 18 years old.

At a previous press conference, Dr Jagdeo relayed that the initial distribution process is expected to see about 300,000 Guyanese receiving their cash grants before the end of 2024; the remainder of persons should receive theirs in January 2025 and onward.

Only recently, the National Assembly approved a $30 billion supplementary provision for the distribution of the cash grant. Once this initiative is completed, $60 billion will be placed in the hands of citizens across the country.

