National Dialogue hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture to inform on groundbreaking UN Summit on the Future of Food

As food systems around the world continue to recover from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Agriculture will be hosting a Food Systems Dialogue on Tuesday May 11th, 2021 to inform the first-ever UN Food Systems Summit, which will take place in New York in September. This milestone Summit is drawing on the input of people all over the world to identify sustainable solutions for the future of food.

The Dialogue will bring together participants from the civil society, the private sector and from all faucets of the government and non-governmental organizations such as FAO for a lively and constructive discussion on how to make the food system across all Regions in Guyana safer, stronger, and more equitable. The primary topics that will be discussed are: The Global Status of Agri-Food Systems and implications for Guyana; Developing pathways towards sustainable food systems and the Perspective from the Private Sector.

Participants will be expected to agree on a number of ways that Guyana’s food system can be strengthened. The Ministry of Agriculture will afterwards submit the outcomes of the Dialogue to the organizers of the UN Food Systems Summit. The information will be used to feed into the Summit’s five priority Action Tracks, which are: Ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all; Shift to sustainable consumption patterns; Boost nature positive production; Advance equitable livelihoods; and Build resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress.

About the UN Food Systems Summit: In September 2021, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will convene a Food Systems Summit that will launch bold new actions to deliver progress on all 17 SDGs, each of which relies to some degree on healthier, more sustainable and equitable food systems. The Summit will awaken the world to the fact that we all must work together to transform the way the world produces, consumes and thinks about food. It is a summit for everyone everywhere – a people’s summit. It is also a solutions summit that will require everyone to take action to transform the world’s food systems. Member States and Independent Summit Dialogues are both an important avenue for citizen engagement and a key part of the Summit process. For more information, visit https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit.