National men’s forum equiped men with the tools for change

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Sunday hosted a forum which sought to positively impact the lives of men.

The forum facilitated by the ministry’s Gender Affairs Bureau provided a safe space for men to discuss both national and personal challenges while fostering camaraderie through shared experiences.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud alongside participants of the National Men’s Forum on Sunday

During the open discussion held at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI), Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, pointed to the difficulties men often face in speaking openly.

As a result, the minister highlighted government’s efforts in promoting male upliftment since resuming office, with initiatives designed to address gender norms and inequalities to break generational cycles and stereotypes.

One noteworthy initiative is the shared responsibility programme, which aims to foster equality in the home.

Another key programme is “EngageMENt,” which aims to creatively engage men on issues related to their health, well-being, and community involvement.

A young man shares his views on societal issues during the National Men’s Forum on Sunday

In addition, Minister Persaud announced the rollout of several programmes tailored to engage men in comfortable spaces, such as barbershops, sports facilities, and entertainment venues.

Plans are also in place to train coaches, bartenders, and barbers to facilitate informal and formal discussions on relevant topics.

The ministry is also preparing for International Men’s Day, with activities that promote family bonding, and teamwork. To ensure that men are interested and actively involved with these initiatives, the ministry will be establishing a WhatsApp group and mailing list to share updates on upcoming events and initiatives.

“Maybe you can come up with some activities that can include everyone and also perpetuate bonding, family, team work and togetherness,” Minister Persaud stated.

The event will be dubbed the “brotherhood of safe spaces” and the concept is being developed by the gender based violence unit

Meanwhile, men are encouraged to set up groups within their own communities.

Participants of the National Men's Forum

