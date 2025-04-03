National TVET Policy 2025-2035 Unveiled to Strengthen Workforce Development

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Education, has launched the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy 2025-2035, a strategic initiative aimed at equipping the nation’s workforce with the skills and competencies needed to drive economic transformation.

With Guyana undergoing rapid economic expansion, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, climate-resilient agriculture, low-carbon technology, and digital development, this policy underscores the government’s commitment to investing in human capital to ensure green, resilient, and inclusive economic growth.

The policy was developed with support from the World Bank following a comprehensive review of the TVET sector conducted between January and February 2024. This review sought to assess the current state of technical and vocational education in Guyana, identify existing challenges, and determine the best strategies to align skills training with labour market demands. It examined governance, financing, quality assurance, and linkages between training institutions and industries to ensure that TVET delivery meets the highest international standards, particularly within the Caribbean region.

Delivering the feature remarks at the event, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, explained that the Ministry of Education is actively searching for skilled professionals, including engineers, clerks of work, plumbers, masons, and electricians, to help maintain schools at the desired standard. She noted that this challenge is not unique to the Ministry of Education but is also faced by other government ministries and the private sector.

She said that given the current shortage of skilled labour, Guyana may need to import expertise before it can fully develop a local workforce capable of supporting the country’s rapid growth and added that while reaching the stage of launching the policy was a challenge, this is just the beginning. Minister Manickchand added that those responsible for implementing the policy must remain committed, ensuring there is no complacency or unnecessary changes that could hinder its success.

“And while this is a ten-year policy, I expect before- because everything is evolving, and evolving so quickly- that there is going to be a review of this. There may be amendments with either deletions or additions, but this is our guiding policy for TVET in Guyana that guides not only us in the Ministry of Education, but it will guide the Ministry of Labor, it’s going to guide the Ministry of Human Services (and Social Security) who does some kind of training with women, it’s going to guide the University of Guyana, the Cyril Potter College of Education -it’s going to guide anyone involved in training our young people,” she explained.

The World Bank’s Director for Human Development for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jaime Saaverda, described the policy as a transformative initiative that aligns training programs with the dynamic growth of Guyana’s economy. He emphasized that the country’s rapid economic expansion creates a unique opportunity to ensure that TVET programs are both high quality and relevant to industry needs.

Saaverda also highlighted that the policy will play a crucial role in supporting equitable access to training, particularly for individuals who have not completed their secondary education, ensuring that no one is left behind in Guyana’s workforce development efforts.

The Government of Guyana recognizes the importance of a well-coordinated and efficiently managed TVET sector. One of the key aspects of the new policy is the establishment of a single autonomous national institution responsible for planning, coordinating, and regulating all aspects of TVET. This will address the fragmentation of TVET governance, which has previously been divided among multiple government ministries and agencies. The policy also emphasizes the operationalization of governing boards and management committees within TVET institutions to enhance efficiency and accountability.

In addition to governance, the policy redefines the financial architecture of TVET in Guyana. Measures will be implemented to secure sustainable funding, including the introduction of a TVET levy in consultation with the private sector, the development of policies for internally generated funding, and the encouragement of private investment in skills training. Ensuring financial sustainability is a key priority, as it will support the expansion of TVET enrolment, improve the quality of training, and facilitate the acquisition of modern equipment to keep pace with industry advancements.

The enhancement of TVET training conditions is another pillar of the policy. Recognizing the need for highly qualified instructors, the Ministry of Education will operationalize collaboration between the Cyril Potter College of Education and the Guyana Technical Institute to strengthen the technical and pedagogical skills of TVET teachers. Modernization of equipment and workshop facilities, as well as the harmonization of accreditation and certification processes, will be undertaken to ensure that TVET graduates possess the skills necessary for employment in both local and regional labour markets.

A critical focus of the policy is the smooth transition of TVET graduates into employment and entrepreneurship. To bridge the gap between training and industry needs, the government will formally establish Sector Skills Councils as a liaison between training providers and employers. Additionally, new frameworks will be introduced for skills forecasting, continuous monitoring and evaluation, and the integration of work-based learning opportunities into TVET curricula. Entrepreneurship training will be expanded to equip graduates with the skills to create their own economic opportunities.

In an effort to increase enrolment and ensure equity in TVET delivery, the policy prioritizes strategies to encourage gender participation in all trades, expand training facilities, and implement awareness campaigns to improve the perception of TVET. Special provisions will also be made to enhance access for persons with disabilities, and TVET programs will be expanded in hinterland communities to promote inclusive workforce development across the country.

The launch of the National TVET Policy 2025-2035 represents a transformative step towards building a world-class skilled workforce that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving economy. By focusing on governance, financing, training quality, employment pathways, and equitable access, the Government of Guyana is laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and enhanced opportunities for all Guyanese. The Ministry of Education acknowledges the invaluable contributions of stakeholders and partners in education and looks forward to continued collaboration in realizing the vision of a robust and inclusive TVET system.

