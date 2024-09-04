NDCs, municipalities will be penalised for illegal sale of lands

The government is committed to discontinuing and penalising the illegal sale of public lands by Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities.

During his weekly programme, ‘Issues in the News’, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, highlighted the gravity of the situation and the government’s intended response.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

“The information which we have received is that several NDCs are selling lands…The counsellors themselves are buying these lands and other members of the public” Minister Nandlall stated.

For approximately two years, the government has been receiving reports of NDCs, and in some cases, municipalities illegally renting and selling reserved government lands within their jurisdiction, without permission from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

According to the Local Government Act, these actions are illegal and punishable by law.

Despite the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development issuing an initial statement reminding these local organs of the statutory provisions which prohibit these actions, the issue remains prevalent.

In response, the government intends to report the matters to the police.

“Persons will be charged and placed before the courts…And the sales will be not recognised by the state,” Minister Nandlall noted.

Moreover, all parties involved, the sellers and buyers, are liable for prosecution for these fraudulent activities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

