NDMA to get new computers to work efficiently

─ House approves $55M for the agency, increased power generation

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Thursday, led the way for the approval of $13, 502, 580 in supplementary funding for the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

PM Phillips rose in the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly, revealing that the money will be used to procure 61 computers for staff of the agency.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

“The NDMA has completed its life cycle assessment for end user report and this has led to us making the request because many of the computers that they are using now have passed its warranty.”

The National Data Management Authority is tasked with improving the delivery of government services, using Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs), while reducing digital inequality by providing access to ICTs in poor and remote communities across Guyana.

It also aims to improve interoperability among ministries, government agencies and commissions.

Meanwhile, PM Phillips noted that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has already completed the procurement process and two companies have been selected to provide the computers.

“It’s divided into lots. (The) name of the two companies are NP Computec and Digital Technology Group of Guyana Incorporated.”

NP Computec will be providing 10 computers at a cost of $2, 644, 680, while Digital Technology Group of Guyana Inc., will be providing 11 computers at a cost of $2, 429, 900 and an additional 40 computers to the tune of $8, 428, 000.

While there were some objections from the Parliamentary Opposition to this sum, they were silent on the approval of $42, 346, 488 for power generation.

The money will be used for additional inflows under the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) investment.

A total of $55,849,068 was approved to be part of Financial Paper No. 4. This will form part of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill No.2.