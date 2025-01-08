Nearly 1500 persons upskilled in 2024

Guyana’s workforce significantly expanded in 2024. Over 1,490 individuals across the country received training under the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

This figure represents hundreds of men and women who enhanced their skills through various programmes.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton delivering his remarks

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton applauded his ministry’s efforts and commended the dedication of young people to self-development.

He emphasised that this initiative has empowered numerous women, a gender previously excluded from skilled and technical training.

“We have been able to get hundreds of women interested in what we call hard skill programmes.

“We have been able across the country to have women participate in training areas that they were shut out from over the decades…we are changing that…,” the minister said.

Approximately $169 million was expended to train persons from 104 areas nationwide.

Since its inception, BIT programmes has empowered 12,765 individuals from all regions.

This achievement reflects the dedication of hundreds of Guyanese men and women to enrol in courses ranging such as fibre optic installation, welding, carpentry, heavy-duty equipment operation (HDEO) and other technical fields.

Minister Hamilton detailed several key benefits of the programme for Guyana. He called attention to the fact that 18 Guyana Power and Light (GPL) employees were trained in fibre optic installation through BIT.

These employees can now independently repair and maintain fibre optic cables on the Demerara River.

Minister Hamilton explained, “Before those 18 persons were trained if you had a disruption of the cable…they had to bring people from overseas to repair the fibre optic cable. Today, they don’t have to do that because BIT has been able to train 18 of their technicians who are now qualified to do that job.”

Expanding on its success, BIT aims to train two women from each region in solar photovoltaic (PV) technology. This initiative complements previous training sessions specifically designed for women.

BIT has also established an online platform and will continue to expand and enhance the skillset and capabilities of Guyana’s future technicians.

