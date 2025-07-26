“Never again” – PPP GS calls on Essequibo residents to protect democracy, move Guyana forward

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, sounded a strong call to residents in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region to protect Guyana’s democracy and build a stronger Guyana.

Speaking to thousands of supporters at the Anna Regina car park on Saturday, Dr Jagdeo emphasised the PPP/C’s stellar track record in safeguarding democracy.

Dr. Jagdeo addressing the crowd at Anna Regina

He reminded the crowd of the five-month-long impasse on the results from the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“That’s why we say: never again! Never again,” he sounded, which was met with loud cheers from the thousands of supporters in attendance.

Reflecting on the state of the country under the previous government from 2015 to 2020, he recalled widespread unemployment, abandoned farmers, broken farm-to-market roads, and communities left to face flooding without ministerial support.

“Had we not fought to defend democracy when they tried to steal the elections, Guyana today would have been like Venezuela,” he declared, highlighting the thousands of Venezuelan migrants who fled hardship and authoritarianism.

The general secretary urged supporters to imagine Guyana five years from now if the current trajectory continues, saying, “You’ve seen what we’ve achieved in three years despite COVID and all the setbacks, stating that the next five years will see Guyana being transformed for every single Guyanese.”

He assured the crowd that in the future, Guyanese can count on the PPP/C to develop policies tailored to Guyanese needs and challenges.