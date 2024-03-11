New $130M primary school for Onderneeming, Region Two

Children of Onderneeming and surrounding areas in Region Two will have access to a secure and conducive learning environment with the construction of a new $130M primary school.

The contract for the project was signed last Wednesday between the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and Builders Hardware, General Supplies, and Construction.

Representatives from the region, Ministry of Finance and Builders Hardware, General Supplies, and Construction signing the contract for the new primary school at Onderneeming

The BNTF falls under the Ministry of Finance and is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank.

It aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality education.

The need for such intervention was identified in the community of Onderneeming as currently, students in the village have to travel long distances to attend the Suddie Primary School.

The primary school has an annexe in the Little Red Village that is near Onderneeming.

However, this school only accommodates a small number of students up to a certain grade.

Therefore, students are forced to transition to Suddie Primary School to complete their primary education, as it caters to classes up to Grade Six.

The new two-story ‘U’ shape structure will span an impressive 92 inches by 88 inches.

It will consist of six classrooms on the ground floor and four classrooms on the first floor, along with a sick bay, library, lobby area, head teacher’s office, staff room, and a storage room along with washroom facilities.

Additionally, the school will also be equipped with a courtyard for recreational purposes.

The construction of another school in the region is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensuring that education is equally distributed to the nation’s children.

Just last year, the government commissioned a spanking new $585 million Abram Zuil Secondary School in the district.

