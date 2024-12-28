New $528M pump station commissioned at Andrews, Region Two

Thanks to a $528 million investment, residents of Andrews in Region Two now have a new pump station. Commissioned on Saturday, the station will significantly help to improve drainage and irrigation for farmers. There are now a total of 26 such pumps in the region.

The new facility will regulate water flow from the river into the village, enabling farmers to better manage their crops. It features two fixed pumps, each capable of discharging 100 kilofeet of water per second, with the ability to pump water to the desired drainage level and discharge it into the ocean. The station is powered by solar energy.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Regional Chairman Vilma DaSilva cut the ribbon to commission the new pump station at Andrews, Region Two

Constructed by H. Nauth and Sons Construction Company, work on the project began in September 2021 and was completed in August 2024.

While commissioning the pump station, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha ,described it as a significant milestone for the region’s agricultural sector and economic development.

“Region Two is an important area for us where 90 per cent of the population depends on agriculture, that is just under 50,000 residents. Many of them are directly engaged in agriculture. This new pump will bring tremendous benefit to them,” the agriculture minister said.

Minister Mustapha inspects the new pump station

He emphasised that the region plays a crucial role in transforming the country into an agricultural hub for the Caribbean.

In commissioning the station, Minister Mustapha took the opportunity to reaffirm the government’s ongoing investments in infrastructure that is necessary to achieve this goal.

Also present at the ceremony was the Regional Chairwoman, Vilma DaSilava. She said that the pump station will bring great ease to residents in the area, especially during the rainy season.

“We often have a built-up of water in this region when rain falls, however, with a caring government and a sector like the Ministry of Agriculture, we can proudly say that we are catered for and farmers are now in a better position,” the chairwoman stated.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, noted that the project reflects the government’s commitment to improve drainage and irrigation systems across the country.

He noted that a survey conducted in the region revealed the need for additional drainage systems to support increased agricultural production.

“With the expansion of agriculture in this catchment area it was discovered that close to 10,000 acres are being cultivated for agricultural purposes. We would have evaluated that and the analysis results would have shown that we need additional capacity to drain this area more effectively,” the chairman of NDIA explained.

Taking into consideration the effects of climate change, Wordsworth noted that additional drainage is essential to improve the agricultural output in the region.

