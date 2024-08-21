New agreement boosts teachers’ salaries, benefits – President Ali

The agreement, inked between the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) on Wednesday, will see significant finances, and resources being made available to teachers in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has since commended the two bodies on the move to ink the pact, noting that this will significantly improve the working conditions and lives of public school teachers, nationwide.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

During a virtual broadcast, the head of state reemphasised his government’s commitment to ensure the nation’s education sector is modernised and transformed, reaching a status that is second to none.

“Over the next three years, teachers would see a direct increase of 27 per cent to their salaries. But that is not the totality of the increase. I want to go through some aspects of the holistic agreement. In 2024, they will receive a 10 per cent increase. In 2025, they will see an eight per cent increase and in 2026, they will see a nine per cent increase,” President Ali stated.

He highlighted that the agreement has an adjustable clause. President Ali explained that if at any time the government announces a higher increase for public servants, then teachers will get the difference between the increase they initially agreed to and the higher increase given.

The Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) on Wednesday inked an agreement that will see significant financial and resource commitments for teachers in 2024, 2025, and 2026

Further, teachers holding a doctoral degree will now receive $32,000 monthly, those with a master’s degree will get $22,000 monthly, while holders of postgraduate diplomas will get $7,000 monthly.

“Holders of an advanced graduate diploma will receive $7,000 monthly. Holders of a certificate in education will receive $5,000 monthly. That’s a 25 per cent increase from where it was. Holder of a certificate in education management course will receive $5000 monthly based on this agreement. These teachers will benefit from this allowance for the first time in their teaching profession,” the head of state noted.

Meanwhile, station allowances have increased to 108 per cent for all teachers who are entitled in the various categories of schools, while the hardlying allowance has increased to as much as 67 per cent for some teachers.

Accordingly, there is an increase in clothing allowance of 88 per cent.

The new agreement also sees an increase in the number of concessions that will be granted to teachers by 50 per cent, in addition to the policy that all teachers who hold a substantive appointment as a senior master, mistress or above within three years of retirement and have not received a previous duty-free concession are entitled.

Teachers being trained at the Cyril Potter College of Education

These professionals can acquire a motor vehicle up to 1500 cubic centimetres (CC).

In the case of teachers in the hinterland and riverine villages, they can choose to purchase outboard engines and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

One hundred per cent increase in scholarships will also be given to teachers annually.

This is being granted to teachers, despite some are already pursuing their education at the University of Guyana or universities, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), free of cost.

Meanwhile, the agreement also allows teachers or educators rehired after retirement to be paid at their last salary scale.

Also, for the first time, teachers will be paid for the marking and supervision of School Based Assessments (SBAs), and the National Grades Five and Six Mock Examinations.

Also covered in the agreement is a 156 per cent increase for the Remote Area Incentive (RAI), with the amount now up to $32,000.

Additionally, all non-graduate teachers from TS 1A to TS 5B, irrespective of their status, will be paid two additional increments on their salary after three years of continuous service.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

