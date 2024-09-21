New agro-processing facilities at White Water, Kumaka

– farmers, agro-processors benefitting

Farmers and agro-processors are poised to enhance the value of their agricultural products and increase their income with the recent commissioning of $51 million in agro-processing facilities at White Water and Kumaka in Region One.

The $39 million White Water facility will provide economic opportunities for 3,000 residents across eight satellite villages.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, it will boost the efficiency of producing high-demand products such as cassava bread, farine, tuma water, and cassareep.

The facility aims to process nearly 140 kilograms of cassava daily, totalling around 50,400 kilograms annually. It is expected to generate 24, 000 litres of cassareep monthly.

Meanwhile, the $12 million Kumaka packaging facility will deliver essential post-harvest services, including cleaning, washing, drying, packaging, and storage.

This will help reduce operational costs and minimise spoilage, with a processing capacity exceeding 20,000 pounds of produce daily, ensuring that products reach local and regional markets in optimal condition.

During the recent commissioning ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha underscored the government’s significant investments aimed at boosting the country’s food production agenda.

The White-Water facility adds to the 13 agro-processing facilities already established nationwide.

As the demand for high-quality, locally-produced goods grows, Region One is strategically positioned to emerge as a leading agro-processing hub in Guyana.

“This project reflects our government’s firm belief that agriculture and agro-processing hold the key to unlocking the potential of rural communities especially, here, in Region One…We have earmarked this region to embark on a number of food production [initiatives] but more particularly to be the spice production for our country,” the minister affirmed.

The minister emphasised the vital role of agro-processing in job creation, economic growth, and income diversification for communities. The government has invested over $850 million from 2021 to December 2023 to enhance food production in Region One, with an additional $300 million allocated for 2024

“We have already started the procure the necessary equipment and inputs which will be made available to you before the end of the year,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley noted that the White-Water facility will play a critical role in ensuring that farmers and agro-processors, including women and youth, process and manage their agricultural produce.

They will also have more access to skill training and employment opportunities there.

General Manager of Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), Teshawna Lall also spoke at the event.

A $5.8 million wooden cargo boat was handed over to farmers from Hobodeia, Hotoquai, Aruau, Sacred Heart and St Dominique, enabling them to transport their produce to Kumaka Packaging Facility.

The boat, which measures 38 feet in length, 8 feet in width and four feet in depth, is equipped with a 48-horsepower long-shaft outboard engine.

Also, present at the commissioning event were the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr Sewchand, and other representatives from the region and the ministry.

