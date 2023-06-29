New Amsterdam residents to get flood relief with installation of new pump

As New Amsterdam, Region Six continues to benefit from central government’s input, residents will soon experience relief from seasonal flooding, as another drainage pump is being installed in the town.

Central New Amsterdam is prone to flooding during heavy rainfall.

Drainage pump installed in New Amsterdam

In this regard, Regional Chairman, David Armogan disclosed on Tuesday, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) that, “We are making sure the drainage systems are in order to make sure that we can alleviate flooding…we are trying to make sure that our drainage systems are in order, we have to make sure too that our irrigation systems are in order.”

In addition to drainage works, the chairman assured that residents in New Amsterdam will continue to see developments.

The government’s developmental plans for the town include the opening of a business centre for persons living with disabilities, a call centre, and multi-billion-dollar multipurpose stadium.

Earlier this year a drainage pump was commissioned by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in Tucberg, New Amsterdam to relieve flooding in the area.

These developments are part of government’s proactive approach to foster community enhancement countrywide.

