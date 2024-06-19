New Amsterdam Secondary School recognized as Model Caribbean School

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) has recognized New Amsterdam Secondary School as an ideal institution for Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) in the country.

Following an evaluation of nine schools across the country, the New Amsterdam Secondary was commended for its exceptional state of readiness, meticulous preparation, and robust arrangements in the domain of technical education.

The CVQ programme, grounded in a competency-based approach to training, assessment, and certification, requires candidates to meet occupational standards set by practitioners, industry experts, and employers. These standards, once approved by CARICOM, ensure smooth mobility across the region. The CVQ framework encompasses five levels of qualification, and New Amsterdam Secondary School currently offers Levels 1 and 2, providing students with a structured pathway for vocational excellence.

In preparation for the CXC audit, the school undertook several significant initiatives to meet the required standards. These efforts included upgrading facilities to meet industry benchmarks, correctly displaying signs and symbols, and appropriately marking safety lanes.

On Tuesday, the New Amsterdam Secondary School hosted a grand prize ceremony to celebrate the school following its recognition as a model institution for the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). The event, held at the school auditorium, was attended by several distinguished officials, including the Deputy Chief Education Officer -Technical, Dr. Ritesh Tularam; Assistant Chief Education Officer – Technical, Marcia Paddy and Regional Education Officer for Region 6, Satish Udit.

During the ceremony, the school’s exceptional performance and commitment to vocational excellence were highlighted, as it emerged as the top model among nine schools evaluated across Guyana. The school’s innovative initiatives and dedicated efforts were extensively commended, setting a new benchmark for vocational education standards in the region.

DCEO – Technical, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, in his address, lauded the dedication and hard work of the school, and reiterated the Ministry of Education’s position as it relates to the delivery of quality, equity, relevance, and currency where Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is concerned, and further emphasized the importance of such achievements in enhancing the overall educational standards in the region.

In her brief remarks, Assistant Chief Education Officer – Technical, Marcia Paddy, emphasized to attendees at the ceremony that the prevailing narrative suggesting incompetence among individuals engaged in TVET areas is unfounded. She underscored that working in TVET does not denote inferiority in any capacity.

The New Amsterdam Secondary School offers Data Operations, Metal Work Engineering, Commercial Food Preparation, Crop Production, Furniture Making, and General Office Administration.

This is in keeping with the Ministry’s goal of ensuring every child exits high school with one TVET subject, a foreign language, at least one musical instrument, exposure to sports, and an overall strong sense of volunteerism.

