New Brickdam Secondary to be commissioned today

The government will commission a brand-new secondary school on the corners of Brickdam and Camp Street on Monday afternoon to ensure students have a safe and comfortable learning environment.

Like Christ Church Secondary and St George’s School of Sciences, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand will officially commission the new and improved Brickdam Secondary.

The new Brickdam Secondary School

Recognising the urgent need for quality education facilities, the PPP/C Government decided that it is imperative to rebuild Brickdam Secondary School, which became unusable in 2016.

In September, a new batch of eager students will enter the school, full of hope and anticipation, ready to begin a transformative journey of learning and personal growth that will shape their futures and make a positive impact on society.

Six contracts totalling $560.7 million were signed in June 2023 to construct the modern facility.

The three-storey edifice will accommodate over 600 students and features more than 20 classrooms, including ICT, science and technology, home economics, and an industrial arts facility.

An interior view of a classroom at Brickdam Secondary School

Minister Manickchand conducted a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility last week and noted that new and existing educational institutions are being built and renovated countrywide to deliver universal secondary and quality education to all students.