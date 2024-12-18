New home transforms Region Three family’s life

The life of a family of six from Meten-Meer-Zorg, Region Three has drastically transformed after a generation-long dream of homeownership became a reality.

After months of overseeing the construction and preparation of the three-bedroom house, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali handed over the key to the brand-new home on Wednesday.

First Lady, Mrs Arya Ali and the Reddy Family

The furnished $15.3 million house was tailored to meet the needs of the family who previously struggled with inadequate living conditions and an elderly woman who is living with a disability.

The sense of hope and gratitude was palpable as the family celebrated.

The family’s sole breadwinner, Lisa Reddy, expressed sincere gratitude for the housing assistance.

“I just want to thank everyone who played a great part, especially the first lady of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. She is a great woman for single parents and the less fortunate,” Reddy said in tears.

The house’s exterior

Reddy further explained that the new home would significantly impact the lives of her four children by guaranteeing them a safe place to grow up.

With gleeful smiles, the children also received early Christmas presents from the first lady and her team.

The family’s joy was mirrored by Mrs Ali as she expressed how elated she is to hand over the remarkable gift.

Now that this first step has been completed, the family is looking forward to building their future in a safe and stable home.

First Lady Mrs Arya Ali gives one of the children a Christmas present

Mrs Ali also confirmed that plans to construct a chicken coop behind the house are underway.

This initiative will provide a kickstart for the family’s business, giving them the opportunity to achieve financial independence and stability.

As these plans come to fruition and the family settles into their new home, the government will continue to provide much-needed assistance to them and all other Guyanese.

The interior of the home The interior of the home The interior of the home First Lady, Mrs Arya Ali and the Reddy Family

