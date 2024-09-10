New initiative launched to develop pupils’ literacy skills

The Ministry of Education’s National Literacy Department launched the Primary School Libraries initiative at the Grove Primary School to promote multilingual literacy and enhance educational resources.

The initiative is designed to foster a love for reading from an early age and support the development of literacy skills in various languages. It will be implemented in all primary schools across the country.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, delivers remarks during the launch of the Primary School Libraries initiative at Grove Primary

It also coincides with the celebration of World Literacy Day, themed “Promoting Multilingual Education, Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace.”

In her remarks on Monday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand reiterated the government’s commitment to providing improved classrooms, qualified teachers, textbooks, and other facilities for pupils.

She emphasised the importance of being literate, noting the challenges if a child lacks reading and comprehension skills.

Books provided through the Ministry of Education’s Primary School Libraries initiative

“If you can’t read and understand you will fail Mathematics, if you can’t read and understand you will fail Social Studies, if you can’t read and understand you will fail Science, it is as simple as that. The foundation for everything is reading and understanding and if you read and understand the whole world will become clearer to you,” the minister emphasised.

Over 200,000 books have been procured to ensure each primary school receives 460 books, offering pupils a diverse selection of 28 titles, including The Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Harry Potter, and Magic Tree House, among others.

Each school will also be assigned a trained librarian to manage the library space, promote reading, oversee book borrowing, and teach library procedures.

Books provided through the Ministry of Education’s Primary School Libraries initiative

Schools will be encouraged to establish reading clubs, with the 100-Book Championship reintroduced to further inspire reading among students.

The Primary School Libraries initiative is expected to have a significant impact on pupils’ literacy development and cultural appreciation while closing literacy gaps and fostering an inclusive educational environment where every child can thrive.

