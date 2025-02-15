New legislation to strengthen child protection in Guyana

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud has announced plans to introduce a new ‘Protection of Children International Measures’ legislation geared at enhancing the protection of children in Guyana.

She made the announcement during a press conference on the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) services hosted by the National Communication Network (NCN) on Saturday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud and team during a press conference hosted by NCN on Saturday

“If all goes well on the legislative agenda Monday, we will be taking another new piece of legislation on the floor, and that is the Protection of Children International Measures in line with the Hague Convention,” she stated.

The move follows the recent enactment of Hague Convention legislation concerning inter-country adoption. This has led to the resumption of international adoption in Guyana under a newly established central authority.

The enactment of inter-country adoption allows individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 to apply for adoption through CPA using forms provided by the Guyana Central Authority (GCA).

Local applicants must submit a specified application and medical forms to the CPA, while overseas applicants must apply through a licensed adoption agency in their country of residence.

Minister Persaud also highlighted the work of the Family Enhancement Services Unit, a division under Programme Two of the ministry. The unit focuses on family stability, healthy relationships, and early intervention for juveniles at risk.

Based at the Palms Compound, the unit operates beyond Region Four, assisting identified cases by working with both children and their families to prevent and address risky behaviour.

She noted that these initiatives among others, speak to the government’s commitment to strengthening child protection systems while ensuring the well-being of vulnerable children across Guyana.

Meanwhile, the minister was accompanied by members of the ministry and CPA.

