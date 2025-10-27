New Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge on schedule, 83.5 per cent complete

Works on the US$35 million Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge are advancing swiftly and remain well ahead of schedule. According to a report provided by the Ministry of Public Works on Monday, the overall physical works are now 83.5 per cent complete.

The 220-metre-long precast concrete bridge will significantly reduce traffic congestion and lengthy delays that have plagued commuters for years. This landmark development will mirror the design of the new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge.

Plan view for trestle bridge, platform and pile foundation

Contractor China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co Ltd is ahead of schedule, having already made 26 precast concrete girders, which are large beams used to support bridges and other structures.

Construction of the temporary embankment and access pathway for girder transportation has been completed, while assembly of the girder launcher has started and is approximately one week ahead of schedule.

Ongoing works on the New Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge

Backfilling of the P6 abutment has been completed, and settlement monitoring is underway. Shaping of the embankment and placement of rockfill on the riverside toe piles at P6 have been partially completed.

Reinforcement and formwork placement for the P0 abutment wing and backwall are ongoing. Piers P3, P4, and P5 are fully completed, with only minor surface irregularities awaiting maintenance.

Pile cap construction at P1 and P2 is ongoing, but has encountered a three-week delay. However, this delay is not on the critical path, and sufficient programme float remains to absorb it without affecting the overall completion timeline.

For context: P stands for Pier, the vertical supports that hold up a bridge, or sometimes Pier/Abutment, depending on where it is located. The numbers (0–6) identify each pier or abutment’s position along the bridge, starting from one end.

Ongoing works on the New Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge

Upon completion, the bridge will feature a prestressed, post-tensioned concrete box girder design, comprising four vehicular lanes and two barrier-separated pedestrian walkways. It will also accommodate the uninterrupted passage of hopper barges.

Importantly, the bridge will enhance connectivity and efficiency in Region Ten, positioning it as a key hub for international commerce and economic growth.