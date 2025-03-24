New mammogram machine commissioned at New Amsterdam Hospital

Women aged 40 to 65 years old from Region Six no longer have to travel to Georgetown for breast cancer screening following the commissioning of a new mammogram machine at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The new machine has increased the hospital’s ability to detect, diagnose and monitor breast cancer locally.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony highlighted the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access and preventative care during the commissioning ceremony on Sunday.

The new mammogram machine at New Amsterdam Hospital Minister of Health Dr Frank addresses those gathered at the commissioning ceremony Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for the mammogram machine at the New Amsterdam Hospital The new mammogram machine at New Amsterdam Hospital

Women were urged to prioritise regular mammograms. Plans are underway to expand cancer awareness and prevention programmes in the region.

This is part of a broader government initiative to install four new mammogram machines in hospitals across Guyana.

Machines have already been installed at Suddie Hospital in Region Two and Linden Hospital Complex in Region Ten. A similar machine will soon be operational at the Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine.

Before these additions, only the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) offered mammogram services, making it challenging for women from far-flung areas to access screening.

Women aged 21-65 are also encouraged to utilise the $8,000 cervical cancer screening voucher and the HPV vaccine to reduce cervical cancer rates in Guyana.

