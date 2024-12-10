New plan launched to promote safe living, learning for migrant children

– hinterland communities to benefit also

The Governments of Guyana and Canada have partnered to improve access to safe living and learning conditions for migrant children and those in hinterland communities.

This initiative is part of a CAN$3 million Canadian-funded project titled ‘Promoting Safe and Healthy Learning and Living Environments for Migrant and Host Communities in Guyana’s Hinterland and Selected Coastal Areas.’

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud speaks at the development of Early Childhood Development (ECD) initiatives

The project plan was launched on Tuesday during a Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting at the Grand Coastal Hotel, East Coast Demerara.

Targeting 50 communities across Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine, the programme aims to reach 40,000 children under four years old and 20,000 parents or caregivers. An additional 50 coastal communities will also benefit.

The initiative further supports 8,500 adolescents, focusing primarily on those residing in dormitories.

Successful implementation of this new phase requires collaboration among key agencies, including the Ministries of Health, Education, Amerindian Affairs, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

During the meeting, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud highlighted her ministry’s focus on programmes catering to children under three years.

These initiatives address factors that may hinder development, ensuring children are prepared to transition into formal education.

“We want to ensure that these children receive the interventions that they require and are geared to enter a formal education arena. So, through the Early Childhood Development Programme we have trained 200 ECD practitioners,” Minister Persaud said.

The ministry plans to launch an early childhood policy and collaborate with UNICEF to develop an Early Childhood Development curriculum under the Women’s Investment and Innovation Network (WIIN) programme. This curriculum will integrate with the Special Education Needs (SEN) initiative through the Child Care and Protection Agency.

In 2025, the ministry will open two model day and night care Early Childhood Development centres.

According to Minister Persaud, “These will be model centres. From these centres, we are equipping persons who are interested in childcare and would like to open their own centres. This will help them to familiarise themselves with all of the elements and dimensions of ECD and SEN.”

High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, H.E Sebastian Sigouin highlights the contribution of Canada to the project

Also present at the event was the High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, H.E. Sebastian Sigouin, who emphasised the transformative impact of the project on Guyanese communities.

“By focusing on education, health, gender equality, and support for our Indigenous people, migrants, and those in remote communities, we are creating a more just, equitable, and sustainable world for current and future generations,” the high commissioner said.

UNICEF’s Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Nicolas Pron, underscored UNICEF’s dedication to advancing child rights in collaboration with the Government of Guyana.

The project started in 2021 and will continue until 2026 by the partnering agencies.

