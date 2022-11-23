New Primary school for Swan village commissioned

(November 22, 2022) – The Ministry of Education continues to make schooling accessible with the commissioning of a new primary school in Swan on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The building and commissioning of Swan Primary School signify the commitment of the Ministry of Education and by extension the Government of Guyana in working towards fulfilling the promises to build, expand and improve educational facilities across Guyana and to reduce inequities.

the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The brand new $28.7 million school was commissioned by the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall on Tuesday morning. Children who reside in the community will no longer need to travel to the communities of tracks Yarrowkabra and Kuru Kururu to attend school.

There are presently 106 pupils enrolled at the primary school along with six teachers.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

In her feature address, Minister Manickchand stated that the commissioning is a promise fulfilled. She explained that after assuming off, she along with Minister Dharamlall and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal visited the community and one of the issues raised was the absence of a primary school in the community.

She added that the Ministry is committed to providing equal and equitable educational opportunities for students across Guyana.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall unveil the plaque at the newly commissioned school.

“Our commitment to you is that as a government, we will not only put the money into infrastructure, but we also must make sure we’re monitoring to get results from your children. If you get Yarrowkabra Secondary you must be able to go there and get Grade Ones, Twos and Threes. That is our aim and our commitment to you.”

In his remarks, Minister Dharamlall noted that the commissioning of the school is part of the government’s plan to ensure all communities are developed.

“So this is how our government is working, making sure that all communities are developed properly, with schools, health facilities with all of the amenities, utilities, and now you also have the internet at your primary school.”

Acting Regional Education Officer, Ms Stembiso Grant said in 2022, investments were made to ensure there is equity and equality in education and promised 2023 would be no different.

Swan village chairman, Mr Fenton Ragunath thanked the government for its commitment to community development.

Present at the commissioning were the Regional Chairman, Region Four, Mr Daniel Seeram, teachers and pupils of the primary school, and parents.

