New St Gabriel’s Nursery School commissioned

The St Gabriel’s Nursery School has officially opened its doors to 161 early childhood learners in Queenstown, Georgetown, showcasing the government’s unwavering commitment to improving educational facilities nationwide.

The new, spacious structure replaces the previously dilapidated building and addresses overcrowding.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, commissioned the modern educational facility in the presence of educators, learners, and parents from surrounding communities, on Friday.

In her keynote address, Minister Manickchand highlighted that the significant achievement lays the foundation upon which thousands of children will thrive.

The major milestone also demonstrates that the government views the nursery level as the most crucial phase of a child’s educational journey.

“This is the level where we’re investing significantly to make sure our children are getting the foundation they need,” she further underlined.

In this regard, since August 2, 2020, 42 nursery schools have been constructed in areas that did not have a school, while 18 new primary schools have been built across the country.

As the government works to achieve a world-class education system, the education minister informed educators and parents that partnership is essential, in achieving this goal.

“This is a partnership. It’s a government that cares about your children doing well, a ministry that is conscious about what they need and constantly re-evaluates what that need is. A school’s administration that is interested in more than just turning up every day…It’s a partnership of five people,” the minister stressed.

With a modern and spacious design, the new facility provides early childhood learners with a comfortable environment. The nursery school boasts 10 classrooms, fully equipped with the necessary amenities to support effective learning.

Since returning to office in 2020, the government embarked on an aggressive programme to upgrade and rehabilitate nursery, primary, and secondary schools within all ten administrative regions.

Currently, several schools are under construction in multiple locations.

On Thursday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned the Yarrowkabra Secondary School. He will also commission the Zeelugt Primary School on Friday afternoon.

