New Swan Village market square opens doors to growth, opportunities for local families

A new market square was officially commissioned today in the community of Swan Village on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, empowering families to achieve their entrepreneurial goals.

Lyn Ali, a single mother of two, sees the new market square as a chance to grow her business, making it an opportunity of a lifetime.

Entrepreneur Lyn Ali, along with her two sons, at the opening of her new store.

For nearly 7 years, Lyn ran an online business without a physical store to showcase or sell her items. This often led her to depend on expensive delivery options to send clothing to her customers.

She had faced many challenges that led to high delivery costs for items sent to remote locations; operating online placed a strain on her finances and limited her business’s potential.

Now, with an allocated stall at the newly built Swan Village market square, Lyn can elevate the shopping experience for her customers and create more growth opportunities.

“I feel so good, honestly, to actually have a physical store so customers can casually come in and shop. I would like to thank the government and the chairman for the opportunity to own my own store,” she said.

New customers are looking through the wide range of clothing displayed in Lyn’s new store.

Cyrilda DeLacuz, an experienced business owner in hospitality and customer service, moved from Georgetown to Swan because she saw its great potential.

Vendor and craftswoman Cyrilda DeLacruz and her food cart at the new Swan Village market square.

Cyrilda, an Amerindian craftswoman and the village’s only cobbler, has repaired the broken shoes of community members who can now walk on the new roads built throughout Swan Village.

As a single parent, Cyrilda remembers the many years testing her willpower while pushing her food cart through the streets, warmly meeting customers each day to support her family.

With a dedicated stall, Cyrilda can now easily open the shutters and warmly welcome customers in a clean and safe space.

“I would like to thank our Toshao, honourable minister and the government for doing this, because when I came to Swan, there wasn’t any road, water, or light where I’m living, so I always say I’m thankful for this government.”

A customer is making a purchase from Cyrilda’s food cart positioned at the market square.

This new market square was made possible through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, funded by the Low Carbon Development Fund and is an integral part of the government’s commitment to building more resilient and sustainable Indigenous communities.

The Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kwame McCoy, attended the commissioning ceremony and highlighted the government’s investments while encouraging the villagers to work together to pursue even more development opportunities.

“We want to support continued local economic initiatives in communities, making investments so that you will be able not only be able to lift your profile as a community but also to earn through community ventures and to do so in a way that makes your community sustainable,” Minister McCoy said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and the villagers of Swan cutting the ribbon at the commissioning of the new market square.

Beyond its economic impacts, the Swan Village market square will be a lively centre for social and cultural exchanges, fostering connections among communities and bringing residents closer together.