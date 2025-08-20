New Tuschen Secondary School among institutions to facilitate GOAL programmes – Pres. Ali announces

The new $930 million Tuschen Secondary School on the East Bank of Essequibo will facilitate night classes for individuals studying through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement at the commissioning ceremony of the Tuschen Secondary School on Wednesday, noting that this feature will be established at other secondary institutions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the keynote address at the commissioning of the $930 million Tuschen Secondary School

“I have asked [Minister] Priya Manickchand to look at the secondary schools, including Tuschen here, and for us to outfit it with full technology so that those who are registered in the GOAL programme can come here in the evening and study and complete their diplomas and degrees,” President Ali explained.

The president further revealed that space will be dedicated at Tuschen Secondary with proper internet access for the evening session.

An inside view of the new $930 million Tuschen Secondary School

More than 39,000 Guyanese have benefitted from free GOAL scholarships since 2020.

The president stated that education is the single most important foundation upon which the future of the country will be built.

“When we build a school, we are not simply erecting another centre of learning, we are laying the foundation of the new Guyana that is being created.”

An inside view of the new Tuschen Secondary School

The PPP/C government prioritises education as it sees it as a way to move from poverty to prosperity.

“It is the passport from struggles to success. It is a revolution that transforms people from surviving to thriving.”