New Year’s Message from Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy

As we welcome 2025, I extend my warmest New Year’s greetings to all Guyanese, both at home and abroad. This is a time to reflect on the strides we have made as a nation and to recommit ourselves to the values of unity, progress, and resilience that define us as a people.

In 2024, our government has worked tirelessly to deliver on its promises, advancing our development agenda while ensuring that every citizen benefits from the fruits of our collective labour. From transformative infrastructure projects and expanded access to education and healthcare to initiatives supporting job creation, affordable housing, and social welfare, we have made meaningful progress in improving lives across the country.

As Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, I am proud to have played a role in driving initiatives that foster inclusivity, empower communities, and modernise our nation. These achievements are not just the result of governmental effort but of the unwavering spirit and dedication of the Guyanese people. Together, we have laid the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Looking ahead, 2025 presents a critical juncture for Guyana. It is a year when we must reaffirm our commitment to democracy, unity, and national development. I urge every Guyanese to embrace the opportunities before us and to continue working together to build a nation where everyone can thrive.

May this New Year bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your families. Let us move forward with hope, determination, and a shared vision for an even greater Guyana.

Happy New Year!

Kwame McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister

