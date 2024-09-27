New zoo enhancement project unveiled

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) unveiled a new enhancement project at the Guyana Zoological Park, in partnership with Schlumberger Guyana, on Friday.

This initiative involves establishing a rehabilitated enclosure for various animal species, aimed at improving the zoo’s facilities and providing a more comfortable living environment for its inhabitants.

PAC Commissioner, Jason Fraser, underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in creating safe and secure urban spaces.

Also delivering remarks was PAC Board Member and President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Omadele “Dee” George. She pointed out that the launch of the project aligns with the observance of World Tourism Day 2024.

George emphasised the importance of biodiversity protection for Guyana’s tourism sector, which is a key driver of its economic development.

George concluded that this initiative is a crucial step in the nation’s efforts to conserve its natural heritage.

“Guyana’s rich biodiversity is one that we boast to the world, and we are super proud of it, so it is one that we would want to continue to sustain,” she explained.

Managing Director of SLB for Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, Sharlene Seegoolam, said that this project reflects SLB’s unwavering commitment to the preservation and rehabilitation of local green spaces.

In 2023, SLB also facilitated a similar enhancement activity, which saw their team of volunteers planting trees, painting structures, whitewashing palm trees, and donating garbage bins to support waste management.

The enclosure houses some of the Zoological Park’s most treasured and vulnerable species, including the Red-Footed and Yellow-Footed Tortoises and the majestic Jabiru Stork.

“These species are symbols of the biodiversity we are striving to protect. They are part of the broader ecosystem that we are committed to preserving for the people of today but for future generations,” she said.

Seegolam added that beyond revitalising a local attraction, the initiative aims to advance a national movement for environmental preservation and scientific research.

“Beyond the aesthetics, beyond the newly refurbished enclosure, this initiative is about something much larger: safeguarding biodiversity. The rehabilitation efforts at this zoo are part of a broader transformation, one that seeks to turn this facility into a research and conservation centre,” she explained.

Earlier this year, the PAC launched a similar restoration and enhancement journey for the Zoological Park, as part of its ongoing campaign to enhance urban spaces.

