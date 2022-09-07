NGSA results to be announced on Friday

The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be announced on Friday, September 9.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand reassures that all schools will be providing optimum education regardless of placement.

“We’re going to be monitoring very closely to make sure that all schools deliver what we need them to deliver,” she said.

This year, some 16, 250 pupils from across the nation sat this assessment on July 6 and 7, a notable increase from the 13, 822 students that wrote the exams last year.

The top student for last year was Nirvana Wimal of Success Elementary School, who earned a place at Queen’s College with 524 marks out of the maximum 527.

This year’s NGSA was fashioned similarly to the 2021 examination, covering topics up to grade five based on the consolidated curriculum, which was developed after the pandemic. Some 33 new examination centres were also opened at different regions to facilitate students writing examinations.

In the 2022 National Budget, some $74.4 billion was allocated to facilitate the development of the education sector.

Minister Manickchand outlined that the Education Ministry is dedicated to investing in the students’ education, as is evident from the various initiatives implemented, such as the distribution of free textbooks and the National Breakfast Programme for grade six students.

