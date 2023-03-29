NGSS students learn vital concepts through OPM’s ICT road show

Students of the North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown were actively involved in learning various concepts related to Information and Communications Technology, as part of the Office of the Prime Minister’s ICT Roadshow on Wednesday.

Themed, ‘Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Digital Innovator,’ the roadshow is an initiative of the Industry and Innovation Unit.

The programme aims to sensitise youth about the importance of ICT, in order to prepare them for a future filled with a host of technological advancements.

Students benefitted from indepth lectures from representatives of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Guyana National Bureau of Statistics, and the University of Guyana (UG) Robotics Club.

The presentations highlighted several essential topics including data protection and cybersecurity, statistics, robotics, and coding.

“The Government of Guyana has identified information communications technology as a key strategic area for the national development agenda. ICT is cross-cutting among many sectors and is essential in promoting social, economic, and environmental development,” Director of the Industry and Innovations Unit, Shah Rukh Hussain stressed.

Director of the Industry and Innovations Unit, Shah Rukh Hussain

Information and communications technologies are critical for enhancing the productivity of all sectors of the economy. It is an effective tool that can be used for reducing poverty, extending health services, expanding educational opportunities, and generally improving the quality of life.

Hussain noted that it is imperative that Guyana pursues an agenda that utilises ICT as a springboard to national development, as the government believes the country can champion the use of ICT.

This, he explained, will provide a strong advantage in an ever-changing landscape.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Chief Statistician at the GNBS, Seon Renville, spoke extensively on the types, and importance, of data and information, and explained to students the importance of the Bureau, in terms of ensuring all Guyanese receive access to services that enable them to have a better quality of life.

Advisor to the Chief Statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, Seon Renville, during an interactive session with students

These include access to healthcare, education, housing, financial assistance, clean water, and electricity.

Assistant ICT Engineer in the Cybersecurity Department at the NDMA, Melissa Vandeyar engaged students on the main goal of the agency, which is to develop and implement appropriate ICT solutions that will transform the delivery of government services.

Assistant ICT Engineer within the Cybersecurity Department at NDMA, Melissa Vandeyar, engaging students at the North Georgetown Secondary School on Wednesday

She highlighted the services offered by the authority and outlined the fundamentals of cybersecurity, cybersecurity risks, and ways of protecting data electronically.

Meanwhile, second-year (UG) student, Dwayne De Costa encouraged students to get into coding and robotics and extended a club invitation to students who intend to study at the university.

University of Guyana Robotics Club member, Dwayne De Costa, demonstrating robotics technology to NGSS students

Students were allowed to interact with robotics technology, as well as participate in question-and-answer segments to win assorted prizes.

NGSS students interacting with robotics technology

The OPM’S Industry and Innovations Unit has the mandate to assist in bridging the digital divide and use ICT as an economic driver for social development.

Through initiatives like the ICT roadshow and the 150k coders initiative, the government continues to provide avenues to advance knowledge and expertise in technological development among youth in Guyana.

