Nine Guyanese awarded scholarships to study for five years in China

Nine young Guyanese received scholarships to pursue studies in various fields for a five-year duration in the People’s Republic of China.

This was made possible through the Ministries of Public Service and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana.

An awards ceremony was held for the scholars on Friday. They will be furthering their studies in areas such as finance, medicine, civil works, art, international economy and trade and veterinary medicine.

Delivering brief remarks at the ceremony was the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan who urged the recipients to value this unique opportunity given to them and do their best so as to be able to contribute to their country’s development.

Ambassador Haiyan noted that education and training are two components of strong bilateral cooperation between Guyana and China.

“The Chinese Government attaches great importance to education … as our President has emphasised that education is a foundation of national development in the long run. We should always give strategic priority to education and enhance the capacity of education to serve economic and social development,” she emphasised.

Since the signing of a 1984 agreement, the Government of China has provided 220 scholarships to Guyanese students and organised a variety of bilateral and multilateral training courses.

She added, “This year 56 persons will soon be trained in China [and] thousands of others have attended courses online and we have more training courses to come.”

Meanwhile, the recipients expressed elation at being able to further their knowledge in their respective fields of study and voiced appreciation to the Governments of China and Guyana for this beneficial initiative.

Kerri-Ann Khan, a 20-year-old recipient who is pursuing a career in clinical medicine said, “I’m ecstatic, first of all, I am very grateful for the opportunity” even though she expressed that she will be missing her family.

Aspiring Veterinarian, Shameeza Baksh voiced her excitement to begin this new journey.

“It’s one thing to apply and have this as a chance but to know you actually get through with it, it’s very exciting and I am very excited to see how it goes. In my degree particular, it’s special because I can’t do veterinary medicine in Guyana, so China is providing me with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get to do that degree,” Baksh told DPI.

Also delivering remarks were the Manager of Scholarships at the Ministry of Public Service, Deomattie Seeram and the Acting Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Candida Daniels.

