No drug shortage in Region Six – Minister Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says the East Berbice-Corentyne Region has adequate medical supplies and there is no drug shortage there.

The Minister made this disclosure during his COVID-19 update on Monday.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“As far as I’m aware, the Region shouldn’t experience shortages because we have been sending adequate supplies of medicines to Region Six.

What I understood is that medicines might have gone to the Region, but have not been adequately distributed within the Region so that is something.”

Minister Anthony said since taking office, the Government has had to deal with significant drug deficiencies, incomplete infrastructural projects and other challenges all due to the Coalition’s mismanagement.

However, the Health Ministry has been addressing these deficiencies and has provided the necessary supplies to ensure that people receive quality health care.

“We have been looking more closely and we are rectifying the situation, in fact, some of those complaints we have already taken care of,” Dr. Anthony said.

In May, the Ministry disposed of $1.1 billion in expired medical, laboratory and diagnostic supplies following the completion of a countrywide audit. It also destroyed about $3 billion worth of expired drugs and medical supplies from its Materials Management Unit and other health facilities earlier this year.

Based on reports, Dr. Anthony said about $10 billion in drugs and supplies had been discarded by the Coalition during its five-year tenure.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the Ministry allocated $3.2 billion to procure emergency drugs and medical supplies to alleviate shortages at health facilities. Additionally, $53.5 billion was allocated in the 2021 National Budget for the health sector.