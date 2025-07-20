No minority, PPP eyes massive majority – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday rejected calls for a minority government for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) at the upcoming general and regional elections.

He urged the thousands of people gathered at a massive meeting at Albion in Region Six to prove the naysayers wrong by ensuring the PPP/C is returned to government with a huge majority.

“They know they can’t win, so what are they saying? ‘Let us reduce them to a minority’. You saw the dangers of that in 2011…today there is only one message: no minority, [but] a massive majority for the People’s Progressive Party Civic,” the president asserted.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a large gathering at Albion on Sunday

The head of state explained that when voters enter the polling station, they are not only casting a vote for a political party, but they are voting for the continued development of their lives and communities.

“You are not just voting because you are getting more cash grants…you will get higher salaries and more jobs…you are voting because we will invest in you,” he announced.

Highlighting plans that have already been crafted for the region, the president said, apart from the deep water port and the new state-of-the-art Palmyra stadium, Region Six will be the country’s second oil and gas hub.

He thanked the residents for their continued support as the PPP/C government works toward the delivery of a better life for all Guyanese.

“The PPP/C, in all its struggles and sacrifices, we never left the side of the people and today, the people are showing us that same love and they are not leaving the side of the PPP,” President Ali commended.

Tens of thousands of Berbicians came out in support of the PPP/C during a rally in Albion on Sunday