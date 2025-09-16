No more delays – Min Manickchand warns Bamia Primary School contractors

Newly appointed Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, has delivered a firm ultimatum to contractors working on the Bamia Primary School in Linden, Region Ten, warning that the government will terminate the contract if they do not meet the October deadline.

During a site visit on Sunday, Minister Manickchand met with the contractor, St8tement Investment Inc., and their subcontractors, stressing that the finishing phase must move at full speed.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, during a site visit at Bamia Primary School on Sunday

She explained that someone will be assigned to oversee the project.

“The contractors have been told that it’s either they finish [the project] or come off the project. We are very clear about what we want for the children who are going to attend here,” the minister noted.

She said that while previous updates suggested that the school was near completion, she has seen other projects stall at the final stage.

The minister highlighted the overcrowded conditions that pupils currently endure, attending classes in shifts and sometimes sitting three or four on a bench.

When completed, the new Bamia Primary will accommodate hundreds of pupils, significantly improving access to quality education in the area.

The contract for the school was signed in November 2021, and it is one of several schools being built nationwide as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring every child receives quality education.