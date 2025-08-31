‘No one will be abandoned under a PPP/C gov’t’ – President Ali

At the final rally of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) at Lusignan on Saturday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared that no Guyanese will be left behind under his government.

“Better salaries, they will have better working conditions,” the president said in a heartfelt speech at what appears to be one of the largest political rallies in history of Guyana.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers a vibrant speech at the public rally in Lusignan

The president affirmed that farmers’ future and prosperity are secure under the PPP/C.

President Ali said that women must feel safe, and his government will invest in the technology that will ensure this happens.

The young, vibrant leader urged Guyana’s youth not to squander the opportunities available to them but to strive to attain higher education, as most of their parents did not have these opportunities.

He expressed that as September 1 approaches, and as Guyanese prepare to cast their votes for a president, it’s important for them to take a moment to reflect on the commendable track record of his government and consider the positive impact it’s had on their lives.