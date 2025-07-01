No state resources used by Govt to campaign for PPP/C – President Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, made it clear that his government will not use State resources or funds to campaign for the People’s Progressive Party in the lead-up to the general and regional elections slated for September 1.

At the commissioning of the St. George’s School of Sciences in Georgetown today, President Ali was emphatic when he stated that “the PPP/C does not need state resources to run our campaign; we are not using any state resources to run our campaign.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He also said that “Our campaign is run by the People’s Progressive Party, with our resources, supported by the humble people of Guyana”.

According to the president, the government and the party are unified and strong.

“…and we are strong, we are ready and we’ll defeat every force that is ahead of us,” the president remarked.

The PPP/C has held several highly successful fundraising activities over the past few weeks to mark the beginning of their election campaign.

These were the Family Funday at Everest Cricket Ground, the Mega-Concert, which was recently held at the Anna Regina Municipal Car Park in Region Two. Two dinners attended by thousands of PPP/C supporters were recently held at the Leonora Track and Field and the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

These activities are galvanising support for the PPP/C as the country inches closer to an official launch of campaigning.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who is also the general secretary of the PPP party, has also maintained that no funds are being used from the treasury or oil resources.

In February of this year, Dr Jagdeo dismissed accusations from the opposition camp that funds approved in the 2025 budget will be used as slush funds.

“We are already making plans to get all of our materials in place, and these are all funded from money that we will raise. We don’t need to use state funds,” GS Jagdeo made clear during his weekly press conference at Freedom House.

Emphasising the point, he had said, “You can’t let these things go unanswered.”

VP Jagdeo drew contrast to the APNU+AFC’s Coalition, which spent some $419.5 billion during the 2020 election campaign season without parliamentary approval in what was a clear violation of the Constitution.